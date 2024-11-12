Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Bulldozer Politics'
Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP for distracting from livelihood issues to pursue communal politics, urging change for job creation. Amid student protests on exam scheduling, he calls BJP governance useless and divisive, advocating for unity in politics. He highlights public realization of BJP's emotional exploitation.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, on Tuesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in communal politics while neglecting livelihood issues.
Speaking on the predicament faced by job seekers in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav argued that employment opportunities would only arise once the BJP is no longer in power. His comments follow ongoing protests by candidates in Prayagraj against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's scheduling decisions.
Yadav criticized the BJP's lack of focus on job creation, claiming even the middle class has turned away from its tactics. He emphasized a shift towards positive politics that foster unity, while denouncing the BJP's 'bulldozer politics' and divisive strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NGT Orders Action Against Illegal Groundwater Extraction in Prayagraj
Illuminating Legacies: Deepotsav Celebrations Unite Shringverpur and Prayagraj
Prayagraj Railway Division's Multilingual Makeover
Advanced Security Measures: AI-Driven Surveillance at Prayagraj Stations for Mahakumbh 2025
Prayagraj Gears Up for Mahakumbh 2025 with Major Infrastructure Overhaul