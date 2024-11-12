Voter Slip Dispute Ignites Political Firestorm in Madhya Pradesh

An armed altercation in Dhanachya village, Sheopur district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in two injured individuals, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday. The attack occurred days before the scheduled Vijaypur assembly bypoll, with allegations that the violence stemmed from villagers’ refusal to hand over voter slips.

This incident has led to a heated exchange between the state's major political parties, Congress and BJP. Congress accuses BJP of intimidating voters ahead of the poll, suggesting collusion between BJP and the police, while the BJP dismisses the claims as a political conspiracy by Congress.

The police report confirms shots were fired, injuring villagers Prakash and Haribilas. Authorities arrested one attacker and seized a firearm. As the investigation unfolds, the political fallout continues, with both parties vying for their candidates in the upcoming bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)