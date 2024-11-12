Modi Rallies Against Congress’ Legacy of Division
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for its historically elitist approach and anti-reservation stance, alleging it hindered the progress of marginalized communities. He emphasized unity against divisive politics and accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of corruption, stressing the BJP's commitment to Maharashtra’s development and national integration.
At a rally in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of fostering division and halting progress among Dalits, backward classes, and Adivasis. Modi alleged that the Congress has historically maintained an elitist mindset intending to rule rather than empower.
Modi criticized the Congress's approach towards reservations, recalling a 1980s advertisement led by then-leader Rajiv Gandhi, which he claimed questioned the rights of marginalized communities. He warned against falling prey to Congress-driven divisiveness, urging people to stay united to protect their rights and identity.
Targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Modi labeled it the “biggest player of corruption,” criticizing its governance as detrimental to Maharashtra’s development. He highlighted the abrogation of Article 370 as a significant BJP achievement, integrating Kashmir with India's Constitution, urging voters not to allow the Congress to reinstate divisive policies.
