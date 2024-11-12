CPI(M) Pulls Out All Stops to Retain Maharashtra's Dahanu Assembly Seat

The CPI (M) is making a concerted effort to maintain its hold on the Dahanu (ST) assembly constituency in the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Several rallies and women-centric events have been organized, with CPI (M) stalwarts like Brinda Karat and Maha Vikas Aghadi politicians delivering speeches to energize voters.

Long-held by the CPI (M), Dahanu's historical ties with the Warli Adivasi Revolt add a layer of deep-seated community support for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)