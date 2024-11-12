CPI(M) Pulls Out All Stops to Retain Maharashtra's Dahanu Assembly Seat
The CPI (M) is focusing on retaining their stronghold in the Dahanu (ST) assembly constituency during the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Key tactics include organizing rallies, women-centric events, and mobilizing veteran leaders. The constituency has a historic connection with the Warli Adivasi Revolt, which bolsters their community support.
The CPI (M) is making a concerted effort to maintain its hold on the Dahanu (ST) assembly constituency in the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra.
Several rallies and women-centric events have been organized, with CPI (M) stalwarts like Brinda Karat and Maha Vikas Aghadi politicians delivering speeches to energize voters.
Long-held by the CPI (M), Dahanu's historical ties with the Warli Adivasi Revolt add a layer of deep-seated community support for the party.
