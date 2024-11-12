Left Menu

CPI(M) Pulls Out All Stops to Retain Maharashtra's Dahanu Assembly Seat

The CPI (M) is focusing on retaining their stronghold in the Dahanu (ST) assembly constituency during the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Key tactics include organizing rallies, women-centric events, and mobilizing veteran leaders. The constituency has a historic connection with the Warli Adivasi Revolt, which bolsters their community support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:27 IST
CPI(M) Pulls Out All Stops to Retain Maharashtra's Dahanu Assembly Seat
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI (M) is making a concerted effort to maintain its hold on the Dahanu (ST) assembly constituency in the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Several rallies and women-centric events have been organized, with CPI (M) stalwarts like Brinda Karat and Maha Vikas Aghadi politicians delivering speeches to energize voters.

Long-held by the CPI (M), Dahanu's historical ties with the Warli Adivasi Revolt add a layer of deep-seated community support for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024