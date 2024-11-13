Left Menu

High-Stakes Tussle: Vav Assembly Bypoll Captivates Voters in Gujarat

The Vav assembly seat byelection in Gujarat's Banaskantha district sees a competitive race between BJP's Swarupji Thakor and Congress’s Gulabsinh Rajput. Beset by political intrigue, the contest also features BJP rebel Mavji Patel. The bypoll follows Geniben Thakor's resignation after her Lok Sabha win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:08 IST
On Wednesday, voters lined up early at polling booths for a crucial byelection to the Vav assembly seat, situated in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The voting commenced at 7 am, witnessing stiff competition between BJP candidate Swarupji Thakor and Congress nominee Gulabsinh Rajput, further enlivened by the participation of BJP rebel, Mavji Patel.

The electorate count stands at 3.1 lakh, comprising 1.61 lakh men and 1.49 lakh women. A total of 321 ballot units matched by control units oversee the polling process, aided by the commitment of 1,412 officials to ensure smooth proceedings. The electoral outcome is slated for counting on November 23.

The Vav seat carries historical political weight, being a Congress bastion for years. This election follows Geniben Thakor's resignation post her Lok Sabha victory. Both parties have rigorously campaigned, galvanized by visits from key political figures including Gujarat’s Chief Minister and various state and national leaders.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

