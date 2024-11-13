High-Stakes Tussle: Vav Assembly Bypoll Captivates Voters in Gujarat

On Wednesday, voters lined up early at polling booths for a crucial byelection to the Vav assembly seat, situated in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The voting commenced at 7 am, witnessing stiff competition between BJP candidate Swarupji Thakor and Congress nominee Gulabsinh Rajput, further enlivened by the participation of BJP rebel, Mavji Patel.

The electorate count stands at 3.1 lakh, comprising 1.61 lakh men and 1.49 lakh women. A total of 321 ballot units matched by control units oversee the polling process, aided by the commitment of 1,412 officials to ensure smooth proceedings. The electoral outcome is slated for counting on November 23.

The Vav seat carries historical political weight, being a Congress bastion for years. This election follows Geniben Thakor's resignation post her Lok Sabha victory. Both parties have rigorously campaigned, galvanized by visits from key political figures including Gujarat’s Chief Minister and various state and national leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)