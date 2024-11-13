Left Menu

Musk Takes on Government: A 'DOGE' Initiative with Trump

Donald Trump appoints Elon Musk to co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, along with Vivek Ramaswamy. The department aims to reduce bureaucracy and improve governmental efficiency. It will operate outside government frameworks, potentially benefitting Musk's businesses through regulatory ease and increased influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:50 IST
Musk Takes on Government: A 'DOGE' Initiative with Trump
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a surprising move, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to co-lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency. Musk, alongside former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, is tasked with revolutionizing government structure, focusing on minimizing bureaucracy and cutting unnecessary regulations, an endeavor Trump feels is long overdue.

Operating outside traditional government constraints, this department plans to work closely with the White House and the Office of Management & Budget. The goal is to integrate entrepreneurial practices into the federal framework, with the mission set to conclude by July 4, 2026. This endeavor seems poised to enhance the market position of Musk's ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX.

Critics, however, are skeptical, citing Musk's inexperience in government operations. Groups like Public Citizen question the ethics of this appointment, labeling it as "corporate corruption." Nevertheless, Trump and Musk assure the public of transparent operations, with Musk inviting citizen input and promising to showcase government spending inefficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024