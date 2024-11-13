Left Menu

Political Rivals Clash Over Slogans and Unity Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Imran Pratapgarhi criticizes BJP alliance's slogan, accusing it of insulting Marathi identity, while Modi slams Congress for creating divisions. Both parties highlight achievements and promises, vying for support ahead of Maharashtra elections. Tensions rise as voting approaches on November 20, with election results expected on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:07 IST
Political Rivals Clash Over Slogans and Unity Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political confrontation, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi has sharply criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's slogan "Batenge toh Katenge," casting doubt on the coalition's unity and accusing it of undermining Maharashtra's Marathi identity. Pratapgarhi argued that the alliance's members do not even agree on the slogan themselves, referencing comments by Ajit Pawar.

Contrasting the BJP alliance's narrative, Pratapgarhi pushed Congress's agenda centered around unity and welfare. He emphasized their slogan "Aaiye nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan kholte hai," symbolizing love amidst hate. Pratapgarhi promoted Congress's promises, like significant allowances for women and health insurance, while condemning BJP for allegedly insulting Marathi identity and mishandling security concerning Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of fostering caste divides while rallying in Maharashtra, advocating a united front with the slogan "hum ek hain to safe hain." He asserted Congress's dissatisfaction with Maharashtra's harmony, alleged corruption in Karnataka, and urged voters to reject Congress. Modi praised BJP initiatives supporting farmers and women's welfare, citing economic gains from ethanol blending. As elections near, both alliances are intensifying efforts to gain favor for the critical assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024