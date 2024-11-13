Political Rivals Clash Over Slogans and Unity Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Imran Pratapgarhi criticizes BJP alliance's slogan, accusing it of insulting Marathi identity, while Modi slams Congress for creating divisions. Both parties highlight achievements and promises, vying for support ahead of Maharashtra elections. Tensions rise as voting approaches on November 20, with election results expected on November 23.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce political confrontation, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi has sharply criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's slogan "Batenge toh Katenge," casting doubt on the coalition's unity and accusing it of undermining Maharashtra's Marathi identity. Pratapgarhi argued that the alliance's members do not even agree on the slogan themselves, referencing comments by Ajit Pawar.
Contrasting the BJP alliance's narrative, Pratapgarhi pushed Congress's agenda centered around unity and welfare. He emphasized their slogan "Aaiye nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan kholte hai," symbolizing love amidst hate. Pratapgarhi promoted Congress's promises, like significant allowances for women and health insurance, while condemning BJP for allegedly insulting Marathi identity and mishandling security concerning Uddhav Thackeray.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of fostering caste divides while rallying in Maharashtra, advocating a united front with the slogan "hum ek hain to safe hain." He asserted Congress's dissatisfaction with Maharashtra's harmony, alleged corruption in Karnataka, and urged voters to reject Congress. Modi praised BJP initiatives supporting farmers and women's welfare, citing economic gains from ethanol blending. As elections near, both alliances are intensifying efforts to gain favor for the critical assembly seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of Rs 284 crore projects and tourist attractions at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
BJP Expels 40 Leaders Amid Seat-Sharing Tensions in Mahayuti Alliance
Only BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.