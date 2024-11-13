Political Rivals Clash Over Slogans and Unity Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

In a fierce political confrontation, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi has sharply criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's slogan "Batenge toh Katenge," casting doubt on the coalition's unity and accusing it of undermining Maharashtra's Marathi identity. Pratapgarhi argued that the alliance's members do not even agree on the slogan themselves, referencing comments by Ajit Pawar.

Contrasting the BJP alliance's narrative, Pratapgarhi pushed Congress's agenda centered around unity and welfare. He emphasized their slogan "Aaiye nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan kholte hai," symbolizing love amidst hate. Pratapgarhi promoted Congress's promises, like significant allowances for women and health insurance, while condemning BJP for allegedly insulting Marathi identity and mishandling security concerning Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of fostering caste divides while rallying in Maharashtra, advocating a united front with the slogan "hum ek hain to safe hain." He asserted Congress's dissatisfaction with Maharashtra's harmony, alleged corruption in Karnataka, and urged voters to reject Congress. Modi praised BJP initiatives supporting farmers and women's welfare, citing economic gains from ethanol blending. As elections near, both alliances are intensifying efforts to gain favor for the critical assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)