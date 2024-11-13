Left Menu

Intense Battle for Hazaribagh: Jharkhand Elections Heat Up

As Jharkhand's first phase of assembly elections kicks off, Hazaribagh emerges as a focal point. With internal strife in BJP and Congress's Munna Singh in the fray, the contest becomes triangular. Concerns over land mafia, infiltration, and strong voter turnout highlight the electoral atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:10 IST
Congress candidate from Hazaribagh Assembly seat Munna Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As voting commences in the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections, intense competition unfolds in the Hazaribagh constituency. Congress's Munna Singh has called on voters to choose growth and prosperity. Singh is optimistic about his candidacy against BJP hopeful Pradeep Prasad and independent Harsh Ajmera, a former BJP leader.

The region is witnessing a fierce three-way contest, driven by internal friction within the BJP. Ajmera, appealing to the youth, stands against the BJP's selection, alleging that giving the ticket to a candidate with problematic associations is a misstep. The vacancy emerged following Manish Jaiswal's Lok Sabha victory.

BJP's Pradeep Prasad claims regional dominance and highlights dissatisfaction with the current alliance government. Security has been significantly ramped up for voting across 43 constituencies, with the results critical for 683 hopefuls. The outcome on November 23 will shape the region's political landscape.

