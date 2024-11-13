Bihar By-elections: A Battle at the Polls

Bihar witnessed a voter turnout of 9.53% by 9 AM on Wednesday during the by-elections for the Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj, and Ramgarh assembly seats, according to an official statement. The polls will remain open until 6 PM, with exceptions in Imamganj where certain stations will close by 4 PM.

Election Commission data highlights that Ramgarh led with an 11.35% turnout, followed by Tarari at 9.3%, Belaganj at 9.12%, and Imamganj at 8.46%. These seats became vacant after their MLAs secured positions in the recent Lok Sabha election, leaving more than 12 lakh voters to decide the fate of 38 candidates.

With the NDA led by BJP facing off against the Mahagathbandhan, and the new entry of Jan Suraaj shaking up dynamics, the political landscape remains contested. The results will be announced on November 23, posing a significant impact ahead of next year's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)