Left Menu

Bihar By-elections: A Battle at the Polls

In Bihar's by-elections, voter turnout reached 9.53% by 9 AM for the Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj, and Ramgarh assembly seats. Over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 38 candidates. The competition is intense between the ruling coalition, opposition parties, and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:26 IST
Bihar By-elections: A Battle at the Polls
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar witnessed a voter turnout of 9.53% by 9 AM on Wednesday during the by-elections for the Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj, and Ramgarh assembly seats, according to an official statement. The polls will remain open until 6 PM, with exceptions in Imamganj where certain stations will close by 4 PM.

Election Commission data highlights that Ramgarh led with an 11.35% turnout, followed by Tarari at 9.3%, Belaganj at 9.12%, and Imamganj at 8.46%. These seats became vacant after their MLAs secured positions in the recent Lok Sabha election, leaving more than 12 lakh voters to decide the fate of 38 candidates.

With the NDA led by BJP facing off against the Mahagathbandhan, and the new entry of Jan Suraaj shaking up dynamics, the political landscape remains contested. The results will be announced on November 23, posing a significant impact ahead of next year's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024