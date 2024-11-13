Senate Leadership Decides: A New Direction Amid Trump's Influence

Republican senators are set to vote on Mitch McConnell's successor in a pivotal closed-door meeting that will determine the future leadership of the Senate and the direction of the Republican Party, as Donald Trump resumes the presidency.

John Thune, John Cornyn, and Rick Scott are the main contenders in the election, which will be conducted through a secret ballot. While Thune and Cornyn have focused on internal Senate networking, Scott has campaigned externally, securing endorsements from Trump's allies.

The result of this leadership election is likely to have significant implications for Trump's influence over Congress, marking a critical moment as the party undergoes a transitional phase with potential shifts in power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)