BJP Confident in Election Success as Voting Begins in Jharkhand and Budhni By-Polls

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence in BJP's victory in Jharkhand elections and Budhni by-polls, urging large voter turnout. As the first phase of polling in Jharkhand commenced, BJP aims for a two-thirds majority, countering the JMM-Congress alliance. Results will be counted on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:04 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after casting his vote in the Budhni by-polls, projected a strong sense of confidence regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the ongoing elections in Jharkhand and Budhni. Chouhan emphasized the critical role of voting in a democracy, urging citizens to participate actively.

Chouhan remarked that the Budhni constituency, a stronghold for the BJP, is poised to support candidate Ramakant Bhargava. Meanwhile, Congress has nominated Rajkumar Patel to contest in the by-election. The Budhni seat became vacant following Chouhan's election to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha. As the BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, Chouhan predicted a decisive victory with over two-thirds of the seats.

The first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections saw significant voter participation, with overall turnout figures beginning to surface. The Election Commission of India reported a 13.04% turnout by 9 am. BJP aims to reclaim power from the JMM-led coalition with prominent candidates in the fray. Vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

