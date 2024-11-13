BJP Confident in Election Success as Voting Begins in Jharkhand and Budhni By-Polls

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after casting his vote in the Budhni by-polls, projected a strong sense of confidence regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the ongoing elections in Jharkhand and Budhni. Chouhan emphasized the critical role of voting in a democracy, urging citizens to participate actively.

Chouhan remarked that the Budhni constituency, a stronghold for the BJP, is poised to support candidate Ramakant Bhargava. Meanwhile, Congress has nominated Rajkumar Patel to contest in the by-election. The Budhni seat became vacant following Chouhan's election to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha. As the BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, Chouhan predicted a decisive victory with over two-thirds of the seats.

The first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections saw significant voter participation, with overall turnout figures beginning to surface. The Election Commission of India reported a 13.04% turnout by 9 am. BJP aims to reclaim power from the JMM-led coalition with prominent candidates in the fray. Vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)