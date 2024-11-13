Decisive Voter Turnout in Bihar Bypolls

The Bihar bypolls are witnessing a moderate voter turnout, with 22.28% of eligible voters casting their ballots by 11 AM across the Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj, and Ramgarh assembly seats. The polling process is set to continue until 6 PM, with some stations in Imamganj open till 4 PM.

According to the Election Commission, the Belaganj constituency recorded the highest turnout of 24.81% by mid-morning. Meanwhile, Imamganj, Ramgarh, and Tarari reported turnouts of 23.25%, 21.56%, and 19.6% respectively. The bypolls became necessary after these seats were vacated when the incumbent MLAs won positions in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Over 12 lakh voters are anticipated to decide the political future of 38 candidates competing across these four constituencies. Voting is taking place at 1,277 booths, a majority of which are in rural regions. The outcome of these bypolls will be announced on November 23.

