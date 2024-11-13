Left Menu

Karnataka ByPolls Underway: Former CM Bommai Casts Vote Amid High-Stakes Battle

Voting is underway in Karnataka for bypolls in Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna. Former CM Bommai voted in Shiggaon, where his son is an NDA candidate. The results will be declared on November 23. The seats were vacated by politicians elected to the Lok Sabha. Voter turnout has been modest so far.

BJP leader and Former CM Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote at a polling booth in Shiggaon (Photo/ ANI).
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exercised his voting rights at a polling booth in Shiggaon as bypolls are currently underway in the region. The polls in Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna are seeing a competitive race, with the results set to be unveiled on November 23. These elections were necessitated by the resignation of sitting representatives following their election to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Bharath Bommai, son of the former chief minister and the NDA candidate for Shiggaon, expressed optimism about his chances, citing overwhelming support from the local community. He expressed gratitude for the affection he received during his campaign, as he aims to fill his father's seat. The Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan as a rival candidate for the position.

In a broader battle across the constituencies, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the NDA candidate from Channapatna, is also in the fray. He expressed confidence in securing a win, banking on the development work spearheaded by his father and former leaders. According to election officials, voter turnout statistics reflect 10.34% in Channapatna, 10.08% in Shiggaon, and 9.99% in Sandur as of 9 a.m.

