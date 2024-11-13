Left Menu

Philippines: ICC Awaits Duterte's Move on Drug War Investigation

The Philippine government will not obstruct former President Rodrigo Duterte if he chooses to surrender to the ICC. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed that the government would neither oppose nor impede Duterte, who urged the ICC to expedite its investigation into his controversial drug war.

The Philippine government has clarified its stance regarding former President Rodrigo Duterte's legal woes with the International Criminal Court (ICC). Should Duterte opt to surrender, the administration will neither object nor obstruct his path, as stated by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

During a legislative inquiry earlier in the week, Duterte himself called on the ICC to expedite its investigation into his contentious war on drugs and to visit the country immediately, signaling his willingness to cooperate.

The developments put a spotlight once again on Duterte's controversial anti-drug campaign, which has drawn both domestic and international scrutiny for its aggressive tactics and high number of casualties.

