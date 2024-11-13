Left Menu

Jharkhand's Inclusive Voting: Cultural Booths and Accessible Elections

During the first phase of polling in Jharkhand, over 50 uniquely themed booths were set up to engage voters. Themes included sports, tribal culture, and anti-drug awareness. The arrangements, including accessibility measures for seniors and persons with disabilities, were praised by voters for ensuring smooth elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to make voting in Jharkhand more engaging and inclusive, over 50 uniquely themed booths were established across 15 districts for the first phase of polling on Wednesday. These booths featured diverse cultural, social, and awareness themes, aiming to create a vibrant electoral experience.

One standout installation was the hockey-themed booth at Girls High School in Ranchi, highlighting Jharkhand's success in producing Olympians like Salima Tete. This theme resonated with voters, celebrating the state’s sports culture. In contrast, booths in Ranchi’s Tamar block and Chatra district featured tribal culture and anti-drug themes, respectively.

The voter turnout by mid-morning reached 29.31%, with a total of 1.37 crore voters registered. Special accessibility arrangements at polling stations, such as wheelchair access, were well-received by voters. Volunteers played a crucial role in assisting senior citizens and persons with disabilities, ensuring a seamless voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

