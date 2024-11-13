Strategic Measures Ensure Peaceful Voting in Madhya Pradesh Bypolls
In a bid to ensure peaceful voting, the district administration is monitoring BJP and Congress candidates in guest houses during Madhya Pradesh's Vijapur assembly bypolls. The move seeks to mitigate tensions among party workers. Bypolls were triggered by key politicians shifting roles, including BJP's Ramniwas Rawat.
- Country:
- India
The district administration has taken precautionary measures to closely monitor BJP and Congress candidates during the Vijapur assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative aims to maintain peace and order, minimizing any potential conflicts among party workers.
Sheopur District Collector Kishore Kanyal confirmed that Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra and BJP's Ramniwas Rawat are housed in different guest facilities to prevent clashes. Kanyal expressed hope for a peaceful election process with increasing voter turnout.
The bypolls, instigated by political shifts such as Rawat's party switch and subsequent nomination for BJP, proceed smoothly with high-profile figures, including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, participating in voting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupt Polling in Swing States Amidst Tense Election
Election Day Disruption: Russian Hoax Bomb Threats Target US Polling Sites
Election Day Hoaxes: Russian Bomb Threats Disrupt U.S. Polling
Justice Department Cleared to Monitor Polling Sites in Missouri and Texas
Election Day Chaos: Russian Hoax Bomb Threats Target U.S. Polling Stations