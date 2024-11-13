Strategic Measures Ensure Peaceful Voting in Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

The district administration has taken precautionary measures to closely monitor BJP and Congress candidates during the Vijapur assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative aims to maintain peace and order, minimizing any potential conflicts among party workers.

Sheopur District Collector Kishore Kanyal confirmed that Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra and BJP's Ramniwas Rawat are housed in different guest facilities to prevent clashes. Kanyal expressed hope for a peaceful election process with increasing voter turnout.

The bypolls, instigated by political shifts such as Rawat's party switch and subsequent nomination for BJP, proceed smoothly with high-profile figures, including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, participating in voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)