Amit Shah's Bold Claims: No Special Reservations and Unyielding Stance on Article 370

In a fiery address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will remain untouched, dismissing any potential alterations that could accommodate Muslims, a proposal recently surfaced in Congress discussions.

Shah's address at a Maharashtra assembly election rally reaffirmed the permanence of the removal of Article 370, vowing that its reinstatement remains off the table, irrespective of any hypothetical influences, even as prominent as a comeback by Indira Gandhi.

Criticizing the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shah flagged their inconsistency and opposition to initiatives like the renaming of Aurangabad and the scrapping of triple talaq, appealing to the electorate while outlining BJP's adherence to longstanding nationalist and cultural ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)