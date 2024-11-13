Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes BJP-RSS for Lack of Role in India's Freedom Struggle

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP and RSS for not contributing to India's freedom struggle and unity. He accused the BJP-led government of being divisive and unjust, highlighting issues like farmer suicides and wealth concentration. Kharge called for support in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:15 IST
In a fiery address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a critique against the BJP and its ally, the RSS, for their alleged non-participation in India's freedom struggle and unity efforts. Kharge described the BJP's slogans as divisive during his campaign speech for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections set for November 20.

Kharge lambasted the BJP-led Mahayuti government, calling it a "government of thieves," and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the waving of the Constitution by Congress leaders. He emphasized Congress's pledge for a caste census in their manifesto, promoting unity and equitable benefits.

Spotlighting social issues, Kharge pointed to farmer suicides in Maharashtra and the wealth disparity in India. He challenged PM Modi to discuss real achievements rather than spreading what he called "false promises," as he highlighted Congress's contributions like the Right to Education and Right to Food Acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

