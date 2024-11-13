Diplomatic Dialogue: Saudi Arabia and Russia Discuss Ukraine Conflict

In a recent phone conversation, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin delved into the ongoing developments in the Ukraine conflict. The dialogue underscores Saudi Arabia's role in international diplomacy amidst escalating tensions.

According to the Saudi state news agency, this interaction highlights the kingdom's increasing engagement in global political affairs. Saudi Arabia appears poised to offer its diplomatic channels as a bridge towards resolving the protracted conflict.

Back in October, TASS, the Russian state news agency, reported the Saudi ambassador's assertion of Riyadh's readiness to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv. This signals a potential shift towards diplomatic efforts to ease the hostilities in Eastern Europe.

