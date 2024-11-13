Historic Oval Office Reunion: Trump and Biden Meet for Power Transition

In an unprecedented gathering in the Oval Office, President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden promised a seamless transfer of power following Trump's unexpected victory in the recent election. The meeting was a remarkable display of cooperation between the two political adversaries.

Despite their history of disparagement, the leaders presented a united front as they discussed the necessary steps for a smooth transition. First Lady Jill Biden also extended congratulations to the incoming administration, signaling readiness to facilitate the process.

However, some procedural obstacles remain as Trump's transition team has yet to finalize agreements crucial for the smooth takeover of office facilities and resources. The current administration remains optimistic about overcoming these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)