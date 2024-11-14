Trump's Trusted Team Takes Key White House Roles

Donald Trump, the President-elect, has integrated four pivotal campaign advisers into his forthcoming White House administration, elevating their status to deputy chiefs of staff. These appointments include experienced political figures and long-standing aides who significantly contributed to Trump's election triumph.

Announcing on Wednesday, Trump confirmed Dan Scavino and James Blair as deputies for general oversight and legislative affairs, respectively. Meanwhile, Taylor Budowich will manage communications and personnel, with Stephen Miller overseeing policy development as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security.

This strategic selection reflects a commitment to continue Trump's trademark policies, as these individuals have been integral in guiding his political journey and policy direction, particularly on immigration matters led by Miller. Their dedication to 'Making America Great Again' continues as they transition from campaign to administration roles.

