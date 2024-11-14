Left Menu

Trump's Trusted Team Takes Key White House Roles

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed four key advisers from his presidential campaign as deputy chiefs of staff in his new administration. The team includes long-serving aides and significant political figures, including Dan Scavino, James Blair, Taylor Budowich, and Stephen Miller, to guide various strategic areas.

Donald Trump, the President-elect, has integrated four pivotal campaign advisers into his forthcoming White House administration, elevating their status to deputy chiefs of staff. These appointments include experienced political figures and long-standing aides who significantly contributed to Trump's election triumph.

Announcing on Wednesday, Trump confirmed Dan Scavino and James Blair as deputies for general oversight and legislative affairs, respectively. Meanwhile, Taylor Budowich will manage communications and personnel, with Stephen Miller overseeing policy development as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security.

This strategic selection reflects a commitment to continue Trump's trademark policies, as these individuals have been integral in guiding his political journey and policy direction, particularly on immigration matters led by Miller. Their dedication to 'Making America Great Again' continues as they transition from campaign to administration roles.

