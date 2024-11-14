Trump Taps Rubio for Secretary of State Role
President-elect Donald Trump announces plans to nominate Republican Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. Trump praises Rubio as a strong advocate for the nation, a friend to allies, and a fearless warrior. The announcement marks a significant choice in Trump's upcoming administration.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent announcement, President-elect Donald Trump has revealed his intention to nominate Republican Senator Marco Rubio as the next Secretary of State. The decision introduces Rubio as a crucial figure in Trump's incoming administration.
President Trump lauded Rubio's capabilities, describing him as a "strong advocate for our nation" who will act as a "true friend to our allies." Trump's endorsement underscores the senator's potential influence in shaping U.S. foreign policy.
Highlighting Rubio's resilience, Trump further depicted him as a "fearless warrior who will never back down to our adversaries," setting a tone of assertiveness and determination in Washington's diplomatic endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
