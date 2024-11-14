Left Menu

Trump Taps Rubio for Secretary of State Role

President-elect Donald Trump announces plans to nominate Republican Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. Trump praises Rubio as a strong advocate for the nation, a friend to allies, and a fearless warrior. The announcement marks a significant choice in Trump's upcoming administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2024 01:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:30 IST
Trump Taps Rubio for Secretary of State Role
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent announcement, President-elect Donald Trump has revealed his intention to nominate Republican Senator Marco Rubio as the next Secretary of State. The decision introduces Rubio as a crucial figure in Trump's incoming administration.

President Trump lauded Rubio's capabilities, describing him as a "strong advocate for our nation" who will act as a "true friend to our allies." Trump's endorsement underscores the senator's potential influence in shaping U.S. foreign policy.

Highlighting Rubio's resilience, Trump further depicted him as a "fearless warrior who will never back down to our adversaries," setting a tone of assertiveness and determination in Washington's diplomatic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024