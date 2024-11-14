Democratic Governors Unite: Safeguarding Democracy Against Trump's Policies

In a significant move, the Democratic governors of Illinois and Colorado announced the formation of a coalition aimed at countering President Trump's policies. Dubbed Governors Safeguarding Democracy, the group seeks to unite states led by Democrats in resisting Trump's initiatives on immigration and environmental rollbacks.

Governors J.B. Pritzker and Jared Polis join a larger effort by Democrats, including attorneys general, to challenge policies they believe threaten democratic principles. Highlighting past actions by Republican-led states, Polis emphasized the necessity of proactive state-level measures to protect democracy.

Despite previous challenges during Trump's first term, the newly formed group remains hopeful, while engagement with Republican governors remains uncertain. As the political landscape evolves, the coalition's success in thwarting conservative initiatives remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)