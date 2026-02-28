Trump to Address Nation Amidst U.S. Strikes in Iran
President Donald Trump is set to deliver an address on Saturday morning following U.S. military strikes in Iran. The announcement comes amid heightened tensions, with the White House yet to provide further comments on the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump is anticipated to speak to the nation on Saturday morning following military actions in Iran, according to a report by Axios citing a U.S. official.
The address is a response to escalating tensions and recent U.S. strikes in the region.
The White House has not yet issued an official statement regarding the situation or the details of Trump's upcoming speech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Iran
- strikes
- White House
- address
- speech
- U.S. military
- tensions
- Axios
- official
ALSO READ
Renewed Conflict: U.S. Military Footprint in the Middle East
Rising Tensions: U.S. Military Buildup at Saudi Base Amid Iran Talks
Marco Rubio's Urgent Diplomacy: Addressing Rising Tensions in the Middle East
Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints
Chancellor Merz Addresses Sino-European Trade Challenges