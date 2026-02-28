Left Menu

Trump to Address Nation Amidst U.S. Strikes in Iran

President Donald Trump is set to deliver an address on Saturday morning following U.S. military strikes in Iran. The announcement comes amid heightened tensions, with the White House yet to provide further comments on the situation.

Updated: 28-02-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:40 IST
President Donald Trump is anticipated to speak to the nation on Saturday morning following military actions in Iran, according to a report by Axios citing a U.S. official.

The address is a response to escalating tensions and recent U.S. strikes in the region.

The White House has not yet issued an official statement regarding the situation or the details of Trump's upcoming speech.

