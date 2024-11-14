Elon Musk to Lead Government Efficiency Panel

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, to head a panel aimed at streamlining the U.S. government and reducing federal spending by $2 trillion, a goal Musk announced at a rally in October.

The panel, which also includes former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, will aim to cut regulations and restructure federal agencies, potentially eliminating the Department of Education to give states greater control of schooling.

Trump's initiative is similar to past efforts, notably the Grace Commission by Reagan in 1982. The panel will make its actions available for public comment, encouraging feedback on government spending practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)