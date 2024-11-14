Elon Musk to Lead Government Efficiency Panel
Elon Musk will lead a new panel set up by President-elect Donald Trump to streamline the U.S. government and reduce federal spending by $2 trillion. Along with Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk aims to cut regulations and restructure federal agencies. The public can comment on the panel's actions, reminiscent of the Grace Commission from 1982.
WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, to head a panel aimed at streamlining the U.S. government and reducing federal spending by $2 trillion, a goal Musk announced at a rally in October.
The panel, which also includes former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, will aim to cut regulations and restructure federal agencies, potentially eliminating the Department of Education to give states greater control of schooling.
Trump's initiative is similar to past efforts, notably the Grace Commission by Reagan in 1982. The panel will make its actions available for public comment, encouraging feedback on government spending practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Appoints Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead Government Efficiency
Vivek Ramaswamy's Staunch Support for Trump's Immigration Policy
Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws Senate Bid to Lead Government Efficiency Drive with Musk
Vivek Ramaswamy Backs Trump's Immigration Strategy
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead Government Efficiency Overhaul