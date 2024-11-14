Left Menu

Elon Musk to Lead Government Efficiency Panel

Elon Musk will lead a new panel set up by President-elect Donald Trump to streamline the U.S. government and reduce federal spending by $2 trillion. Along with Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk aims to cut regulations and restructure federal agencies. The public can comment on the panel's actions, reminiscent of the Grace Commission from 1982.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, to head a panel aimed at streamlining the U.S. government and reducing federal spending by $2 trillion, a goal Musk announced at a rally in October.

The panel, which also includes former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, will aim to cut regulations and restructure federal agencies, potentially eliminating the Department of Education to give states greater control of schooling.

Trump's initiative is similar to past efforts, notably the Grace Commission by Reagan in 1982. The panel will make its actions available for public comment, encouraging feedback on government spending practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

