Tulsi Gabbard Appointed as Trump's Director of National Intelligence

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced on Wednesday that he has appointed Tulsi Gabbard as his new director of national intelligence. The 43-year-old former Democratic representative has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration.

Gabbard, who parted ways with the Democratic party in 2022 to become an independent, is poised to succeed Avril Haines when Trump assumes his second term in January. Gabbard's confirmation by the Senate is anticipated to be smooth, as Republicans will hold a majority.

Despite her limited intelligence experience, Gabbard's military background and recent alignment with conservative ideologies make her a key figure under Trump's leadership, advocating for constitutional rights and peace via strength.

