Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Appointed as Trump's Director of National Intelligence

Donald Trump has selected Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic representative and critic of the Biden administration, as his director of national intelligence. Gabbard, who switched to independent status in 2022, will take over from Avril Haines and is expected to be easily confirmed by the Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 02:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 02:21 IST
Tulsi Gabbard Appointed as Trump's Director of National Intelligence
Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced on Wednesday that he has appointed Tulsi Gabbard as his new director of national intelligence. The 43-year-old former Democratic representative has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration.

Gabbard, who parted ways with the Democratic party in 2022 to become an independent, is poised to succeed Avril Haines when Trump assumes his second term in January. Gabbard's confirmation by the Senate is anticipated to be smooth, as Republicans will hold a majority.

Despite her limited intelligence experience, Gabbard's military background and recent alignment with conservative ideologies make her a key figure under Trump's leadership, advocating for constitutional rights and peace via strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024