Trump and Biden Ensure Smooth Transition Amidst Political Rivalry

In a historic meeting, President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden promised a smooth transition of power. Despite past rivalry, they discussed national security, policies, and ensured cooperation. Although tensions persist, both emphasize democratic norms and a seamless power transfer critical to governance and stability.

President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden met in a historic sit-down, vowing a seamless transition of power come January, marking a new chapter after Trump's electoral victory.

Acknowledging their past rivalry, the leaders focused on national security and domestic policy, with Trump emphasizing his diplomatic approach to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Despite ideological divisions, both Trump and Biden underscored the importance of democratic norms and pledged cooperative steps towards a stable and efficient transition process.

