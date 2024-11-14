Nadda Accuses Congress of Aligning with 'Urban Naxals'
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has accused Congress of aligning with 'urban Naxal' forces, criticizing Uddhav Thackeray for joining them. Nadda urges voters to support BJP for a transformative political culture in the upcoming Maharashtra elections, emphasizing development, transparency, and inclusivity under PM Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp attack against the Congress party, Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday accused it of promoting 'urban Naxal' forces in the country. He further claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has aligned himself with these elements, intensifying the political battle in Maharashtra.
Speaking at a professional meet in Mumbai, Nadda charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' with sowing division across the nation. He called upon the electorate to back the BJP in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20, framing it as a choice for national unity and strength.
Nadda highlighted the transformative goals of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing a shift from divisive politics to a culture focused on development, accountability, and transparency. As the campaign heats up, the BJP leader reiterated his party's commitment to social and financial inclusivity, empowering the marginalized without mere monetary handouts but through self-reliance and growth opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Mahayuti's Turmoil and BJP's Tactics Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
As Naxalism is ending in jungles, urban Naxals are raising their heads, says PM Modi in Gujarat.
We have to identify urban Naxals and unmask them, says PM Modi at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.
Today urban Naxals even target those who say we will be safe if we remain united: PM Modi.
Political Rifts and Allegations Amid Maharashtra Elections