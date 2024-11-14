Nadda Accuses Congress of Aligning with 'Urban Naxals'

In a sharp attack against the Congress party, Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday accused it of promoting 'urban Naxal' forces in the country. He further claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has aligned himself with these elements, intensifying the political battle in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a professional meet in Mumbai, Nadda charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' with sowing division across the nation. He called upon the electorate to back the BJP in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20, framing it as a choice for national unity and strength.

Nadda highlighted the transformative goals of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing a shift from divisive politics to a culture focused on development, accountability, and transparency. As the campaign heats up, the BJP leader reiterated his party's commitment to social and financial inclusivity, empowering the marginalized without mere monetary handouts but through self-reliance and growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)