PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Victory, Targets Congress in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with BJP workers in the 'Mera Booth-Sabse Mazboot' program on November 16, while campaigning extensively against Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. He emphasized unity among the people, asserting that division serves Congress's interests.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to connect with Bharatiya Janata Party workers on November 16 through the 'Mera Booth-Sabse Mazboot' initiative, as Maharashtra heads into crucial assembly elections. Modi lauded the efforts of BJP workers in ensuring a favorable outcome for the party.
In his campaign speeches across Chimur, Solapur, and Pune, Modi targeted the Congress party, accusing it of dividing communities for political gain. He implored Maharashtra's citizens to remain united to thwart these divisive tactics, reiterating the slogan 'hum ek hain to safe hain' to underscore the importance of unity.
Modi also criticized the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, questioning its leadership capabilities. He highlighted the BJP's focus on middle-class development and deemed Congress's presence detrimental to Maharashtra's progress. The state prepares for its elections on November 20, with results due on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Gujarat Visit: A Tapestry of Development and Unity
Moldova's Election Tension: Rival Emphasizes Unity Over Division
ASBL Spire's Diwali Carnival Lights Up Community Spirit
Priyanka Gandhi Rallies for Unity in Wayanad By-Election
Community Clash: Society Chairman Arrested Over Diwali Dispute