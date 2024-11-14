PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Victory, Targets Congress in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to connect with Bharatiya Janata Party workers on November 16 through the 'Mera Booth-Sabse Mazboot' initiative, as Maharashtra heads into crucial assembly elections. Modi lauded the efforts of BJP workers in ensuring a favorable outcome for the party.

In his campaign speeches across Chimur, Solapur, and Pune, Modi targeted the Congress party, accusing it of dividing communities for political gain. He implored Maharashtra's citizens to remain united to thwart these divisive tactics, reiterating the slogan 'hum ek hain to safe hain' to underscore the importance of unity.

Modi also criticized the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, questioning its leadership capabilities. He highlighted the BJP's focus on middle-class development and deemed Congress's presence detrimental to Maharashtra's progress. The state prepares for its elections on November 20, with results due on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)