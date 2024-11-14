Left Menu

PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Victory, Targets Congress in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with BJP workers in the 'Mera Booth-Sabse Mazboot' program on November 16, while campaigning extensively against Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. He emphasized unity among the people, asserting that division serves Congress's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:11 IST
PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Victory, Targets Congress in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to connect with Bharatiya Janata Party workers on November 16 through the 'Mera Booth-Sabse Mazboot' initiative, as Maharashtra heads into crucial assembly elections. Modi lauded the efforts of BJP workers in ensuring a favorable outcome for the party.

In his campaign speeches across Chimur, Solapur, and Pune, Modi targeted the Congress party, accusing it of dividing communities for political gain. He implored Maharashtra's citizens to remain united to thwart these divisive tactics, reiterating the slogan 'hum ek hain to safe hain' to underscore the importance of unity.

Modi also criticized the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, questioning its leadership capabilities. He highlighted the BJP's focus on middle-class development and deemed Congress's presence detrimental to Maharashtra's progress. The state prepares for its elections on November 20, with results due on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024