The Khartia brigade in Ukraine has ingeniously converted bomb-carrying drones to deliver food, water, and handwarmers to soldiers on the front line. Operating these drones under the cover of night, they ensure that supplies reach soldiers battling Russian forces, providing crucial support for their survival.

Kit, the unit commander, emphasizes the importance of focusing on immediate challenges, despite looming political changes with Trump's potential reelection. As Russian troops advance, the brigade remains resolute, measuring success in the small territorial gains or losses they witness daily.

Amidst escalating actions in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukrainian soldiers like Aviator remain committed to their missions. Avoiding distractions from the upcoming U.S. presidential election, they dedicate themselves to their duty, knowing their work directly impacts their comrades' lives.

