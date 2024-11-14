Left Menu

PM Modi Slams Congress for 'Keeping the Poor, Poor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong critique against the Congress party during rallies in Maharashtra, accusing it of perpetuating poverty for political gain. He also criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi for neglecting state issues, as election campaigns heat up for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:41 IST
PM Modi Slams Congress for 'Keeping the Poor, Poor'
PM Modi welcomed by ISKCON volunteers in Maharashtra's Panvel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was greeted warmly by ISKCON volunteers in Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister conducted a series of public rallies throughout the state.

In Panvel, Modi seized the opportunity to launch a fierce critique of the Congress party, accusing them of a longstanding agenda aimed at maintaining the status quo of poverty among the underprivileged. He alleged that Congress had repeatedly exploited the slogan of 'gareebi hatao' while looting the poor in the guise of poverty alleviation. Modi further claimed that Congress's influence is waning across many states, pushing them to desperate measures, such as offering cheap resources to infiltrators, which endangers the future for political gain.

In another rally in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Modi shifted his focus to the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, blaming it for exacerbating Maharashtra's challenges, notably the water crisis in Marathwada. He claimed that only under his administration had substantial efforts been made to address the drought conditions.

With elections for 288 Maharashtra assembly seats nearing on November 20, the competition between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi is intensifying. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. In the 2019 assembly polls, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In a notable performance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, MVA won 30 of the 48 seats, while Mahayuti clinched 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024