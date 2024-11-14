PM Modi Slams Congress for 'Keeping the Poor, Poor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was greeted warmly by ISKCON volunteers in Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister conducted a series of public rallies throughout the state.

In Panvel, Modi seized the opportunity to launch a fierce critique of the Congress party, accusing them of a longstanding agenda aimed at maintaining the status quo of poverty among the underprivileged. He alleged that Congress had repeatedly exploited the slogan of 'gareebi hatao' while looting the poor in the guise of poverty alleviation. Modi further claimed that Congress's influence is waning across many states, pushing them to desperate measures, such as offering cheap resources to infiltrators, which endangers the future for political gain.

In another rally in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Modi shifted his focus to the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, blaming it for exacerbating Maharashtra's challenges, notably the water crisis in Marathwada. He claimed that only under his administration had substantial efforts been made to address the drought conditions.

With elections for 288 Maharashtra assembly seats nearing on November 20, the competition between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi is intensifying. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. In the 2019 assembly polls, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In a notable performance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, MVA won 30 of the 48 seats, while Mahayuti clinched 17.

