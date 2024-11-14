Left Menu

BJP Leader Vijay Goel's Campaign Against Online Gaming Sparks Cyberattack

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel, an advocate for strict regulations on online gaming, experienced a cyberattack on his website following the launch of his campaign against the industry. He attributes online gaming to widespread financial distress and social issues, prompting a nationwide protest for government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:52 IST
BJP Leader Vijay Goel's Campaign Against Online Gaming Sparks Cyberattack
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel encountered a cyberattack on his official website shortly after advocating a nationwide ban on online gaming. Goel, who has been a vocal critic of the online gaming industry, launched a campaign highlighting the potential risks associated with this rapidly growing sector.

In a press conference, Goel pointed out the financial distress caused by online gaming and urged the government to impose a complete ban similar to existing lottery regulations. His campaign calls for protecting vulnerable individuals, especially children and youth, from the harms of gambling.

After the hacking incident, Goel took to social media platform X to express his concerns and announced plans to file a police complaint. He also called on the public to join a protest at Jantar Mantar on November 16 to demand stringent government oversight of the online gaming industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024