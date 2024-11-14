BJP Leader Vijay Goel's Campaign Against Online Gaming Sparks Cyberattack

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel encountered a cyberattack on his official website shortly after advocating a nationwide ban on online gaming. Goel, who has been a vocal critic of the online gaming industry, launched a campaign highlighting the potential risks associated with this rapidly growing sector.

In a press conference, Goel pointed out the financial distress caused by online gaming and urged the government to impose a complete ban similar to existing lottery regulations. His campaign calls for protecting vulnerable individuals, especially children and youth, from the harms of gambling.

After the hacking incident, Goel took to social media platform X to express his concerns and announced plans to file a police complaint. He also called on the public to join a protest at Jantar Mantar on November 16 to demand stringent government oversight of the online gaming industry.

