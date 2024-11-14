Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls: A Clash Between Icons and Moguls

The upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls are a battleground between the values of iconic leaders like Phule, Ambedkar, and Shahu versus the influence of figures such as Modi, Shah, and Adani. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray emphasizes the contest is between Maharashtra's advocates and its exploiters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:30 IST
  • India

As Maharashtra gears up for assembly polls on November 20, the state's political landscape seems divided over whether it follows the legacy of revered leaders like Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Chhatrapati Shahu or bows to the dominance of Modi, Shah, and Adani.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray didn't mince words as he challenged Union Minister Amit Shah's claim about the Shiv Sena's (UBT) alignment on Article 370. Thackeray affirmed the polls would differentiate true lovers from looters of Maharashtra.

Thackeray, critiquing Modi's promises, emphasized the importance of local iconography and voiced concerns over economic moves like shifting a medical devices park from Maharashtra to Gujarat. As political tensions rise, Thackeray urged farmers to hold on to their crops, promising better support under a future MVA government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

