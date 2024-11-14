Lennon's Stolen Legacy: Rare Watch Returns to Yoko Ono

In a decisive ruling, a Swiss court has declared that a rare Patek Philippe watch, once owned by John Lennon and gifted by his wife Yoko Ono, must be returned to her. This verdict marks the end of a longstanding legal confrontation over the watch, which was stolen years ago.

The watch, valued at 4 million Swiss Francs, was a 40th birthday present to Lennon from Ono in 1980. Its journey through various hands began after it was reportedly taken by Ono's chauffeur and eventually sold to an Italian buyer via a German auction house.

The appeal ruling upholds previous judgments, confirming that the Italian man, who purchased the watch years later, does not have rightful ownership. The decision now potentially clears the path for the watch to return to Ono, though precise details on its transfer remain undisclosed.

