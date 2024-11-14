Left Menu

Lennon's Stolen Legacy: Rare Watch Returns to Yoko Ono

A Swiss court has ruled that a rare Patek Philippe watch, gifted to John Lennon by Yoko Ono and stolen after his death, does not belong to an Italian man who bought it. The court's decision paves the way for the watch's return to Ono, ending a protracted legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:08 IST
Lennon's Stolen Legacy: Rare Watch Returns to Yoko Ono
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive ruling, a Swiss court has declared that a rare Patek Philippe watch, once owned by John Lennon and gifted by his wife Yoko Ono, must be returned to her. This verdict marks the end of a longstanding legal confrontation over the watch, which was stolen years ago.

The watch, valued at 4 million Swiss Francs, was a 40th birthday present to Lennon from Ono in 1980. Its journey through various hands began after it was reportedly taken by Ono's chauffeur and eventually sold to an Italian buyer via a German auction house.

The appeal ruling upholds previous judgments, confirming that the Italian man, who purchased the watch years later, does not have rightful ownership. The decision now potentially clears the path for the watch to return to Ono, though precise details on its transfer remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024