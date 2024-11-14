Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: Decoding the 'Batenge to Katenge' Slogan's Core Message

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the BJP's 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan as a counter-narrative to the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's campaign. He emphasized its core message of unity amid criticisms of divisiveness, while addressing concerns from various leaders about its communal interpretations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:11 IST
  Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a strong defense of the BJP's controversial 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan amid ongoing political turbulence. The slogan, frequently echoed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has sparked debates for its alleged communal tones.

The slogan, which translates to 'disunity will lead to destruction', is presented by Fadnavis as a message of unity against the divisive campaign of the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi. Despite this, some leaders from both the opposition and the ruling alliance have denounced it.

Fadnavis further clarified that the slogan is not anti-Muslim and pointed out past political maneuvers by opponents to appeal to specific communities for votes. The BJP leader aims to placate intra-party dissent and assure that the message is purely about unity.

