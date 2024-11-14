Left Menu

PM Modi Rally: A Plea for Unity and Critique of Opposition in Maharashtra

During a rally in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress for their alliance, questioning their dedication to local leader Balasaheb Thackeray. Modi praised BJP-led efforts in Maharashtra, urging voters to back Mahayuti while accusing the opposition of seeking power through division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Mumbai, labeled the city as one of "self-respect," while launching a scathing critique of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Modi ridiculed Thackeray for allegedly ceding control of his party to the Congress, challenging him to earn praise for Balasaheb Thackeray from Congress.

Modi emphasized the backing of the BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra from his travels across the state in the run-up to the assembly elections. He accused the opposition, particularly the Congress, of prioritizing divisive politics and appeasement over genuine development and harmony among Mumbai's diverse communities.

Continued his attack, Modi claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have historically opposed significant national initiatives and disrespected cultural icons. He urged the electorate to support the Mahayuti in the upcoming assembly elections, expressing confidence in their ability to guide Maharashtra towards progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

