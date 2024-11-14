PM Modi Rally: A Plea for Unity and Critique of Opposition in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Mumbai, labeled the city as one of "self-respect," while launching a scathing critique of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Modi ridiculed Thackeray for allegedly ceding control of his party to the Congress, challenging him to earn praise for Balasaheb Thackeray from Congress.

Modi emphasized the backing of the BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra from his travels across the state in the run-up to the assembly elections. He accused the opposition, particularly the Congress, of prioritizing divisive politics and appeasement over genuine development and harmony among Mumbai's diverse communities.

Continued his attack, Modi claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have historically opposed significant national initiatives and disrespected cultural icons. He urged the electorate to support the Mahayuti in the upcoming assembly elections, expressing confidence in their ability to guide Maharashtra towards progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)