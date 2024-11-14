Left Menu

BJD Demands Immediate Arrest of Jaynarayan Mishra After SC Rejects Bail

The BJD has called for the arrest of BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra after the Supreme Court denied his anticipatory bail. Accused of assaulting a policewoman, Mishra claims the charges are politically motivated by the previous BJD government. The incident relates to a 2022 protest in Sambalpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:46 IST
BJD Demands Immediate Arrest of Jaynarayan Mishra After SC Rejects Bail
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the BJD has demanded the immediate arrest of senior BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra following the Supreme Court's decision to reject his anticipatory bail plea. The call was made by BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo, who stressed the need for accountability, particularly since Mishra is accused of assaulting a policewoman during a protest in 2022.

Mishra, in response, expressed his surprise at the Supreme Court's decision, claiming that the case against him was fabricated by the previous BJD-led government. Mishra argues that the accusations are politically motivated and maintains his innocence, as the allegations stem from a sit-in protest outside the Sambalpur Collectorate.

The controversy dates back to a protest on February 15, 2022, where Mishra allegedly assaulted a policewoman. Despite the denial of his bail application by the Orissa High Court in November 2023, Mishra contended that his custodial interrogation was unnecessary, citing the incident was recorded in broad daylight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024