BJD Demands Immediate Arrest of Jaynarayan Mishra After SC Rejects Bail

In a significant development, the BJD has demanded the immediate arrest of senior BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra following the Supreme Court's decision to reject his anticipatory bail plea. The call was made by BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo, who stressed the need for accountability, particularly since Mishra is accused of assaulting a policewoman during a protest in 2022.

Mishra, in response, expressed his surprise at the Supreme Court's decision, claiming that the case against him was fabricated by the previous BJD-led government. Mishra argues that the accusations are politically motivated and maintains his innocence, as the allegations stem from a sit-in protest outside the Sambalpur Collectorate.

The controversy dates back to a protest on February 15, 2022, where Mishra allegedly assaulted a policewoman. Despite the denial of his bail application by the Orissa High Court in November 2023, Mishra contended that his custodial interrogation was unnecessary, citing the incident was recorded in broad daylight.

(With inputs from agencies.)