Chandigarh Land Dispute Sparks Political Tension

Political parties in Punjab have criticized the central government's decision to allocate land in Chandigarh to Haryana, arguing it undermines Punjab's claims to the territory. Concerns about constitutional violations and regional unity are intensifying the dispute over Chandigarh's shared status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:13 IST
The central government's reported decision to allot 10 acres of land in Chandigarh for Haryana's assembly has ignited political tensions in Punjab. The state's ruling AAP and opposition parties have strongly criticized the move, claiming it undermines Punjab's long-standing authority over the city.

Opposing voices argue that the decision violates constitutional boundaries and historical agreements. The Union Ministry's clearance of the environmental aspect of the land exchange has further fueled the controversy, with accusations of a conspiracy to diminish Punjab's influence.

Political leaders from AAP, SAD, and Congress have openly expressed their disapproval. They demand immediate reversal of the decision, highlighting the emotional and cultural significance of Chandigarh, which was originally formed from land tied to Punjab.

