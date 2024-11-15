China's Economic Revival: A New Dawn
China's recent policy interventions have bolstered market confidence and improved consumer expectations. The National Bureau of Statistics reports an upward trend in the country's economic recovery, with plans to increase policy adjustments and expand domestic demand to achieve growth targets for 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 08:10 IST
- Country:
- China
China's latest policy initiatives are beginning to yield positive results, reflected in boosted market confidence and improved consumer expectations, as per a spokesperson from the statistics bureau.
The nation plans to reinforce the current economic recovery trend by enhancing policy measures and increasing domestic demand, according to Fu Linghui of the National Bureau of Statistics.
The developments in economic operations during September and October have strengthened China's resolve in reaching its economic growth goals for 2024, Fu mentioned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BOJ's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Economic Recovery
San Francisco's Turn to Moderation: A New Hope for Economic Recovery
Sri Lanka Votes for Change: A Historic Election Amid Economic Recovery
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery
Sri Lanka's Political Turning Point: A Snap Election's Impact on Economic Recovery