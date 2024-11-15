China's Economic Revival: A New Dawn

China's latest policy initiatives are beginning to yield positive results, reflected in boosted market confidence and improved consumer expectations, as per a spokesperson from the statistics bureau.

The nation plans to reinforce the current economic recovery trend by enhancing policy measures and increasing domestic demand, according to Fu Linghui of the National Bureau of Statistics.

The developments in economic operations during September and October have strengthened China's resolve in reaching its economic growth goals for 2024, Fu mentioned.

