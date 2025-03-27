China's Strategic Economic Move: Expanding Domestic Demand amid Trade Tensions

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, addressing the Boao Forum in Hainan, highlighted China's efforts to kickstart 2025 by bolstering domestic demand and reviving its property sector amidst ongoing trade tensions.

Beijing's strategy includes enticing foreign investments as part of a charm offensive to sustain economic growth and counter potential geopolitical strife. Ding's remarks followed Chinese Premier Li Qiang's call for open markets and resistance to trade protectionism.

With U.S. tariffs posing challenges to China's export-heavy economy, Ding outlined plans for proactive macroeconomic policies aimed at boosting consumption, stabilizing trade and investment, and fostering healthy developments in the property and stock markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)