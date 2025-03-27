Left Menu

China's Strategic Economic Move: Expanding Domestic Demand amid Trade Tensions

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang emphasized the necessity of bolstering domestic demand amidst trade tensions to counter U.S. tariffs. At the Boao Forum, he stressed open markets and policy support for steady economic growth, while addressing the property and investment sectors as key focal points for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:11 IST
China's Strategic Economic Move: Expanding Domestic Demand amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, addressing the Boao Forum in Hainan, highlighted China's efforts to kickstart 2025 by bolstering domestic demand and reviving its property sector amidst ongoing trade tensions.

Beijing's strategy includes enticing foreign investments as part of a charm offensive to sustain economic growth and counter potential geopolitical strife. Ding's remarks followed Chinese Premier Li Qiang's call for open markets and resistance to trade protectionism.

With U.S. tariffs posing challenges to China's export-heavy economy, Ding outlined plans for proactive macroeconomic policies aimed at boosting consumption, stabilizing trade and investment, and fostering healthy developments in the property and stock markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025