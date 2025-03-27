China's Strategic Economic Move: Expanding Domestic Demand amid Trade Tensions
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang emphasized the necessity of bolstering domestic demand amidst trade tensions to counter U.S. tariffs. At the Boao Forum, he stressed open markets and policy support for steady economic growth, while addressing the property and investment sectors as key focal points for development.
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, addressing the Boao Forum in Hainan, highlighted China's efforts to kickstart 2025 by bolstering domestic demand and reviving its property sector amidst ongoing trade tensions.
Beijing's strategy includes enticing foreign investments as part of a charm offensive to sustain economic growth and counter potential geopolitical strife. Ding's remarks followed Chinese Premier Li Qiang's call for open markets and resistance to trade protectionism.
With U.S. tariffs posing challenges to China's export-heavy economy, Ding outlined plans for proactive macroeconomic policies aimed at boosting consumption, stabilizing trade and investment, and fostering healthy developments in the property and stock markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Startup Ecosystem to Benefit from $600 Billion Alternative Investments Boost
PB Fintech Shares Drop Amid Proposed Healthcare Investment
Invest NZ Unveiled to Boost Foreign Direct Investment and Economic Growth
Howard Marks Shares Investment Insights at Mumbai Event
UniHealth Boosts Expansion with Strategic Investment in Convertible Debentures