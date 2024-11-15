Left Menu

Trump Plans to End Russia-Ukraine War

US President-elect Donald Trump has declared that his administration's priorities include ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict and promoting peace in West Asia. During a speech at Mar-a-Lago, he emphasized his commitment to resolving ongoing international disputes while highlighting his approach towards Russia's actions.

Updated: 15-11-2024 08:47 IST
US President-elect Donald Trump announced at a gala event that his administration will focus on ending the Russia-Ukraine war and striving for peace in West Asia. Trump underscored the urgency of resolving the conflict, lamenting the loss of life in the ongoing war.

During the speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump also reiterated his stance on decreasing US military aid to Ukraine, citing resource drain concerns. He emphasized working towards peace in the Middle East and signaled his potential strategies to deal with Russia's actions.

Meanwhile, Lisa Curtis, former deputy assistant and national security advisor under Trump, stressed the importance of resolving the conflict in a manner that holds Russia accountable. Curtis urged caution to prevent encouraging illegal territorial invasions by other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

