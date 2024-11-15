Left Menu

Protests Ignite Over New Zealand's Treaty Bill

Thousands march across New Zealand in protest against the Treaty Principles Bill, with a historic hikoi heading to the capital. The bill, criticized by Indigenous Maori and their supporters, aims to reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi. Many fear it undermines Indigenous rights, despite some initial legislative support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 08:53 IST
Protests Ignite Over New Zealand's Treaty Bill

Thousands of New Zealanders took to the streets as a major march moved towards Wellington, protesting against the contentious Treaty Principles Bill. The legislation, which passed its initial parliamentary hurdle, aims to reinterpret the nation's 184-year-old founding document.

In Rotorua, a significant turnout of approximately 10,000 people, some dressed in traditional attire, marched to express solidarity with the Indigenous Maori against the bill. Onlookers greeted them with Maori flags and chants, reflecting deep-rooted cultural sentiments. A haka was performed during the bill's first parliamentary hearing, led by young lawmaker Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke.

While the ACT New Zealand party, part of the ruling coalition, supports the bill arguing it balances governance, the National Party and New Zealand First have withdrawn backing beyond the first reading. Prime Minister Luxon's National Party stands firm against the bill's progression, ensuring its likely failure as legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024