Protests Ignite Over New Zealand's Treaty Bill

Thousands of New Zealanders took to the streets as a major march moved towards Wellington, protesting against the contentious Treaty Principles Bill. The legislation, which passed its initial parliamentary hurdle, aims to reinterpret the nation's 184-year-old founding document.

In Rotorua, a significant turnout of approximately 10,000 people, some dressed in traditional attire, marched to express solidarity with the Indigenous Maori against the bill. Onlookers greeted them with Maori flags and chants, reflecting deep-rooted cultural sentiments. A haka was performed during the bill's first parliamentary hearing, led by young lawmaker Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke.

While the ACT New Zealand party, part of the ruling coalition, supports the bill arguing it balances governance, the National Party and New Zealand First have withdrawn backing beyond the first reading. Prime Minister Luxon's National Party stands firm against the bill's progression, ensuring its likely failure as legislation.

