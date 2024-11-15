PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- England's universities regulator warns of worsening financial outlook - Chancellor and BoE governor call for UK to rebuild ties with EU

- Meta fined nearly 800 million euros for breaking EU law over classified ads practices - UK made bad decisions in buying ex-prison to house asylum seekers, says report

Overview - The financial outlook for England's higher education sector has deteriorated since the start of the year, requiring universities to take "bold and transformative" action to avoid falling into bankruptcy, according to the sector regulator.

- Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey have joined forces to call for Britain to rebuild ties with the EU, amid fears of a possible transatlantic trade war with US president-elect Donald Trump. - Meta has been fined nearly 800 million euros ($843.4 million) by Brussels after regulators accused Facebook's parent company of stifling competition by "tying" its free Marketplace services with the social network.

- The UK Home Office under the Conservatives rushed the acquisition of a derelict former prison to detain asylum seekers, paying more than double what it cost the vendors, according to parliament's spending watchdog. ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

