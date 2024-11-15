Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

- Meta has been fined nearly 800 million euros ($843.4 million) by Brussels after regulators accused Facebook's parent company of stifling competition by "tying" its free Marketplace services with the social network. - The UK Home Office under the Conservatives rushed the acquisition of a derelict former prison to detain asylum seekers, paying more than double what it cost the vendors, according to parliament's spending watchdog.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:18 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- England's universities regulator warns of worsening financial outlook - Chancellor and BoE governor call for UK to rebuild ties with EU

- Meta fined nearly 800 million euros for breaking EU law over classified ads practices - UK made bad decisions in buying ex-prison to house asylum seekers, says report

Overview - The financial outlook for England's higher education sector has deteriorated since the start of the year, requiring universities to take "bold and transformative" action to avoid falling into bankruptcy, according to the sector regulator.

- Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey have joined forces to call for Britain to rebuild ties with the EU, amid fears of a possible transatlantic trade war with US president-elect Donald Trump. - Meta has been fined nearly 800 million euros ($843.4 million) by Brussels after regulators accused Facebook's parent company of stifling competition by "tying" its free Marketplace services with the social network.

- The UK Home Office under the Conservatives rushed the acquisition of a derelict former prison to detain asylum seekers, paying more than double what it cost the vendors, according to parliament's spending watchdog. ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024