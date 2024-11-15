Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Maharashtra Government's Alleged 'Dharavi Hand Over' to Adani

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, accused the Maharashtra government of depriving citizens by handing over Dharavi to Adani. Addressing a rally in Nanded, he highlighted state unemployment and rising costs, contrasting them with increasing wealth of Adani and Ambani. He also criticized PM Modi's handling of the Manipur situation.

Updated: 15-11-2024 09:41 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Maharashtra Government's Alleged 'Dharavi Hand Over' to Adani
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at a public rally in Nanded, Maharashtra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the state government of depriving the people of their due representation and alleged that Dharavi had been handed over to Adani. He claimed that Adani was present in political meetings aimed at toppling the government, questioning the reasoning behind his presence.

Gandhi highlighted the issues of unemployment and inflation plaguing Maharashtra, asserting that while ordinary citizens suffer, industrial giants like Adani and Ambani see their fortunes soar. "The locals, soybean farmers, workers, and unemployed youth are the ones bearing the brunt," he asserted.

He also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to visit Manipur amid unrest. In contrast, Gandhi referenced his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' a 4000-kilometer journey advocating for unity against the divisive policies of BJP. Meanwhile, PM Modi, speaking at a Mumbai rally, targeted Congress and the MVA for allegedly fostering division, asserting that historic Congress governance has hindered Mumbai's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

