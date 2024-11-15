On the last day of January, a visit to Polyclinic No. 140 in northwest Moscow ignited a case that changed lives forever. Dr. Nadezhda Buyanova faced a daunting trial, accused by a mother, Anastasia Akinshina, of making politically charged comments amidst the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.

In a viral video, Akinshina claimed that Buyanova dismissed her son's trauma over his father's death, fueling a wave of denunciations in Russia. The doctor's life and career, spanning four decades, were crushed by these allegations, highlighting President Putin's reliance on citizen informants to quash dissent.

Despite limited evidence and the doctor's denial, Buyanova received a harsh sentence under Russia's wartime censorship laws, standing as a symbol of the heightened political tensions and civil repression gripping the nation.

