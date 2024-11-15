Political Turmoil: Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Convicted in South Korea

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung faced a critical moment as a court convicted him of violating election laws, resulting in a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years. The Yonhap news agency reported the verdict, which Lee intends to appeal, challenging its factual basis.

Should any severe penalty stand, it would mean a major setback for Lee, costing him his seat in parliament and barring him from elections for five years. Despite the looming consequences, Lee’s supporters backed him vocally during his court visit, while detractors gathered nearby.

Lee, narrowly defeated in the 2022 presidential election, now awaits four more trials over charges such as bribery and corruption. His recent conviction links to false claims about his ties to a city official involved in a contentious Seongnam development. This project, dating back to his mayoral tenure, has sparked corruption allegations against him; Lee is further accused of lying during a 2021 parliamentary audit related to another project.

(With inputs from agencies.)