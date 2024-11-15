Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Sweep: Dissanayake's Leftist Coalition Triumphs

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power coalition has achieved a decisive win in the general election. With a two-thirds majority, the coalition aims to address poverty and economic reforms, despite potential tensions with IMF targets, ensuring a shift in the political landscape.

Updated: 15-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:58 IST
Anura Kumara Dissanayake Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's leftist coalition delivered a stunning victory in a recent general election, acquiring the power to advance his agenda against poverty as the nation rebuilds economically.

The National People's Power coalition, known for its Marxist leanings, garnered 137 of the 196 seats directly elected in Friday's polls, expanding its grip on the 225-member parliament. Projections indicate the total could surpass 150, attributed to proportional distribution, potentially enabling Dissanayake to dismantle the controversial executive presidency.

While this solid mandate promises political stabilization, concerns linger regarding policy trajectories due to Dissanayake's intentions to modify the IMF's bailout framework. Despite his outsider status against traditional family-dominated politics, Dissanayake's coalition increased its backing significantly, securing nearly 62% of the vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

