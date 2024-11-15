The Chinese Communist Party has taken firm action by expelling former agriculture minister Tang Renjian following an investigation into corruption allegations. State media revealed that Tang, aged 61, was under scrutiny for 'serious violations of discipline and law', a term often associated with corruption.

This decision comes after Tang was found guilty of accepting gifts and money, manipulating cadre appointments for personal gain, and abusing his authority to benefit relatives' businesses, as reported by CCTV. This case is part of a broader anti-corruption drive targeting several key figures, including former defense ministers.

President Xi Jinping, since assuming power in 2012, has pursued a robust anti-graft campaign. Although labeled a significant political success, critics suggest the campaign's true objective is to eliminate political rivals rather than address systemic issues like low salaries and unchecked official power.

