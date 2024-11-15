Political Sparks Fly: Pawar Rejects BJP Ties Amid Election Heat

In a pointed critique, senior opposition leader Sharad Pawar has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sowing societal division with his campaign rhetoric. Pawar, key architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, staunchly opposed any alliance with the BJP, even dismissing post-election collaborations with his nephew Ajit Pawar.

Pawar highlighted the Mahayuti's reliance on significant monetary resources to sway voters, which he claims reflects their desperation following a lackluster Lok Sabha performance. Despite these efforts, Pawar expressed confidence that voters, especially those disenchanted with the state government, will favor the MVA and its allies.

The BJP's use of welfare schemes like 'Ladki Bahin' as election strategies came under Pawar's scrutiny. While these initiatives intend to regain public favor, Pawar remains optimistic that the electorate will prioritize peace, security, and comprehensive welfare over monetary incentives. Awaiting November 20, Pawar predicts a decisive verdict from the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)