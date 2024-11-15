Nisreen Elsaim: The Dual Battle Against War and Climate Change
Nisreen Elsaim, a climate activist from Sudan, has faced the twin challenges of civil war and climate change. Now displaced, she advocates at the UN climate talks for financial aid to help developing nations cope with environmental crises. Wars exacerbate the climate crisis, hindering global cooperation.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Nisreen Elsaim, a seasoned climate activist from Sudan, has long focused on the interplay between war and climate change. Her mission became intensely personal in April 2023, when civil war erupted in Sudan, displacing her and her young family.
A fierce advocate for climate action at the UN climate talks in Baku, Elsaim highlights the urgent need for financial support from wealthier countries to aid nations like Sudan. The ongoing conflicts, she argues, divert crucial resources from the climate fight.
World leaders, including Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, emphasize how climate change worsens geopolitical tensions, poverty, and resource scarcity. Despite challenges such as geopolitical unrest and economic slowdowns, the aim remains clear: immediate, bold climate action is necessary to avert future disasters.
